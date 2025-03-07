Women cherish small moments of joy in lives

Hyderabad: Small milestones often go unnoticed in daily life. Yet, these moments shape life choices and foster a profound sense of achievement, especially when hard-earned. As we celebrate women, it’s important to honour even the smallest victories — triumphs over fear, hesitation, and barriers that once seemed insurmountable.

Dara Kavitha, DCP cyber crime, shared her experience of learning to ride her first bike and driving her first car. “In Class 9, my elder sister got a new scooter. Seeing her drive, I was quite eager to learn. I asked her to teach me but she was hesitant. Then I reminded her that in Class 4, during our summer holidays, I had helped her learn to ride a bicycle and later learned it myself.

She agreed and said, "All you need to do is press the start button and go!” It surely didn't feel as simple as that! I felt a bit afraid at first but slowly gained courage. It felt like being on the top of the world. My sister and I shared many memories riding the scooter together in college days,” she recollected.

Recounting another experience of driving a car, she said: “I was studying mechanical engineering and learned about cars, how the engine works and other mechanical aspects of a vehicle. I learned to drive my father's ambassador car. You feel simply happy and confident when you do it on your own. Driving again after marriage in our car made the experience even more fulfilling," she said.

While the joy of speed helped one woman conquer her fear, another had no option but to embrace courage while passing through dark corridors in the face of duty. Loukya, a resident doctor at the Gandhi hospital, talked about her night duty as a resident.

"I am usually brave during the day but not at night. I'm scared of the dark and silence, of places where even familiar surroundings become unfamiliar. During my internship, when I was on my first night duty in the ICU, I got a patient call from the ward. Reaching the ward required me to pass through dark corners of the hospital. It was about 3 am and there was pin-drop silence. I still remember the sound of my footsteps, each one placed quite heavily on the ground with fear. I was scared to walk through alone, a few patient attenders were sleeping around. Finally, I reached the patient ward and attended the patient who was complaining of pain in the abdomen. I was able to diagnose him and give medication appropriately. I would remember that night forever, when I lost my fear of the dark and silence. I feel it is one of the biggest milestones for a girl to walk fearlessly. Now I can even walk in the dark near my home," she said.

While dealing with the dark on the outside is a challenge, even bigger is to dispel the darkness within. Priyanka Gajanan, a singer and songwriter, found her musical journey facing vulnerability. “In 2019, one late night, I was consumed by emotions after a heartbreak. Instead of wallowing in despair, I picked up my guitar and began to write. With tears streaming down my face, I poured my heart into creating a song that defied the pain. The lyrics just flowed out, reigniting hope in me. It was a little more than just a cathartic experience, I found my emotional depth as well as realised my ability to resonate with others through music. I have written 27 songs and performed at over 10 shows with my original music," she said.

On one hand, there is the sense of overcoming; on the other, there is the sheer joy of reaping the rewards of hard work, at times, more than what you expected. Neha, a visual merchandiser, said: "As an MBA student, I took on a part-time job to gain some extra income. Little did I know that it would become one of the most memorable experiences of my life. Every month, I'd receive a salary of `7,000, which was a decent amount for a student. But one month, something unexpected happened. My salary was credited with `10,000! I was over the moon with joy. I immediately called my mom and sister to share the news with them. The feeling of receiving that extra `3,000 was indescribable. Even though I'm now earning a good salary, that moment when I received a little more than expected as a student remains one of my most cherished memories. It's a reminder that sometimes, it's not just about the amount, but the emotions and experiences that come with it."

Ankita Mantri, a PhD student at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), talked about sticking with one's passion and the importance of perseverance. “In 2015, I had wanted to pursue an MA either in Linguistics (the scientific study of language) or Computational Linguistics (computational modelling of natural languages) from EFLU, Hyderabad. I sat for the entrance exams of the two courses after completing my BA in English from Fergusson College, Pune. I failed. A little self-introspection told me that a few introductory courses in Linguistics were not enough to crack a highly-specialised exam at the postgraduate level. I decided to focus on my actual specialisations, English Literature and language teaching. Following my MA in English from FC in 2019, I got shortlisted for the Ph.D. interview in English Language Education at EFLU. This attempt, too, I failed. With renewed gusto, I sat for the same interview in 2021 and cleared it. Thanks to my mentors and my dad. Without the support of these incredible men, I would not have been where I am today. Women’s Day, therefore, for me, is incomplete without celebrating such men in each woman’s life," she said.

"My first ever experience of pride came in association with my work, when I learned how to manage my finances,” said Rekha Lahoti, director, Kalakriti Art Gallery. "About two decades back, when I took the autonomous charge of the gallery, I decided to take financial literacy classes, learning the basics of banking, filing the paperwork, investments and savings. I could reap the benefits of this learning during the Covid when the bank officials were not available. Learning about financial tidbits might seem boring, but each woman must be aware of these things to be truly independent," she said.

As women celebrate these small yet defining moments, others choose unique careers. Pound Kakkar, a fitness trainer, shared that in 2018, she took her first pole dance class. “I had no idea about it. Yet, I mustered up the courage and attended my first class in Mumbai. The experience was wholesome. My heart was filled with joy just because of the vibe of the community, even though I wasn’t even able to pick myself off the floor. I decided that day to take the same energy and vibe to my city,” she said.