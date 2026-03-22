Woman Killed, 6 Other Pilgrims Injured As Ropeway Trolley Carrying Them Crashes In C’garh Village

RAIPUR: A 28-year-old woman was on Sunday killed and six others, including her husband, were injured when a ropeway trolley carrying them from a hilltop shrine in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, crashed.

The incident took place at around ten am when the cable of the trolley snapped while descending from the Khallari Mata Mandir, located on a hilltop at a height of around 1,100 ft from the ground level in the village of Khallari under Bagbahra tehsil, snapped, local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Namita Markhole said.

The trolley plunged from a height of around 300 ft and hit the ground, leaving a woman dead and six others injured, officials said.

Eight people were reported to be in the trolley and one of them had escaped unscathed miraculously, officials said.

There was a rush of pilgrims in the temple on the occasion of the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival.

There is a belief among the local people that Pandavas visited the shrine during their exile.

The devotees are needed to move in the ropeway trolley or climb 900 steps to visit the ancient hill-top shrine.

According to the SDM, the victims were returning from the temple in the ropeway trolley when the accident took place.

The slain woman has been identified as Ayusi Satkar.

The six injured people have been identified as Govind Swami (47), Namita Swami (48), Kusmita Swami (10), Mansavi Godaria (12), Rishav Dhavre (29) (slain woman’s husband), and Chayans Dhavre (16).

All the injured were rushed to the nearby government hospital for treatment.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and pain over the incident and ordered a probe into it.

Officials said that another trolley carrying ten pilgrims to the temple suffered a huge jolt following the accident.

However, no major injuries were reported.