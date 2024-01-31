Woman constable suspended for dragging a woman ABVP leader

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar constable Fatima was reportedly suspended by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Tuesday for dragging a ABVP leader Jhansi by her hair while breaking up a protest on January 24.

A video showing two constables, seated on a two-wheeler, chasing Jhansi and pulling her hair in an attempt to stop her went viral on social media. Constable Fatima who was on the pillion seat was seen pulling Jhansi’s hair; ABVP later fell down as a result.

Following this, the Women’s Commission ordered Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta to probe the case and take appropriate action.

The incident occurred during a protest organised by the ABVP against the state government decision to allocate 100 acres belonging to the agricultural university at Rajendranagar to build the new High Court building.

The following day, Mohanty in a release stated that the video showing improper behaviour of police personnel had come to their notice. “We will examine and take appropriate action.”

A police officer said that after examining the video, Mohanty had ordered the suspension of the constables. The suspension order will be handed over soon, he said.