Woman bikers defy societal stereotypes

Hyderabad: For generations, women have been expected to prioritise their families, often at the cost of their own passions. But today, many are rewriting the rules, proving that they can be mothers, professionals, and bikers all at once.

For Anita Muktashourya, her biking journey began only after her children had grown up, defying the traditional norm that motorbikes are meant for men. “I started riding when my daughter was around 14 and my son was 4,” she said. “Until then, like many women, I was limited to a Kinetic Honda because society conditioned us to believe that motorbikes were for men and scooters were for women.”

However, once she took up biking, she realised that skill and passion had nothing to do with gender. “We live in a time where women are going to space, leading corporations, and achieving incredible feats. Yet, even today, I meet women who are amazed that I ride a motorbike,” Anita said. “I ask them, if you can endure childbirth, one of the most challenging experiences, why do you underestimate your ability to ride a bike?” she explained.

“Let’s not just celebrate women who overcome obstacles but work toward a society where those obstacles don’t exist in the first place,” she said.

For Sushma, a business analyst, biking was a passion she had to put on hold. “I learnt to ride on an RX100 in college. The sound, the speed — it was pure joy,” she recalled. But after marriage and motherhood, life took over. “Responsibilities piled up, and my bike gathered dust,” she said.

Years later, when her daughter became more independent, she decided it was time to get back on the road. “I was nervous. I wondered if I still had it in me, but my husband, who is also a biker, gifted me a bike, and that rekindled my passion,” she said.

Since then, she has ridden across Sikkim, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Ladakh and now owns a BMW 310R. “Biking is my escape. When I ride, I feel free. It’s my way of reconnecting with myself,” she said.

Balancing work, motherhood, and biking requires planning. “I align long rides with my holidays, keep short ones for weekends, and always prioritise safety—choosing safe routes, wearing protective gear, and staying prepared,” she explained.

Like many women bikers, she has faced stereotypes. “People assume we ride slowly or don’t know much about bikes. But I let my journeys do the talking,” she said.

While motherhood adds an extra layer of responsibility, for these women, biking is more than just a hobby — it is freedom. It is a way to reclaim a part of themselves often lost in the everyday roles they play.

Jai Bharati, the founder of the Hyderabad chapter of Bikerni, and an architect by profession, is a seasoned rider. “Biking started as a childhood passion. I learned to ride a Luna mobike with my brothers, and that thrill never left me,” she shared. She co-founded Bikerni Hyderabad in 2013, creating a strong community where women feel safe and empowered to take on the road. Her efforts have earned her recognition, including the Telangana State Award in 2019 for her adventurous spirit.

Beyond her personal biking achievements, Jai Bharati is committed to empowering women through mobility. She founded MOVO, an NGO that trains women to ride two-wheelers and three-wheelers, helping them gain independence. “Over the past six years, we have trained more than 3,500 women. Mobility is empowerment — it gives women access to education, jobs, and freedom,” she explained.

These women prove that passion and responsibility can go hand in hand. Their journeys show the changing face of womanhood — one where women no longer need to choose between family, career, and dreams. As more women take to the roads, they not only break stereotypes but also inspire countless others to do the same.

For Deepa Radhakrishnan, riding is therapeutic. Beyond biking, she runs an independent music initiative and works in the AI field. She recalled riding through remote villages, experiencing diverse cultures, and indulging in local cuisines — each trip reshaping her perspective on life. “When I’m on my bike, it’s just me, the bike, the road, and the landscapes. It’s my therapy,” she said.

For many, a bike is just a mode of transport. But for women like Anisah Lateef, it represents freedom, strength, and a way to redefine societal norms. Inspired by her father, a bike enthusiast, she learned to ride even before turning 18. But when she wanted her own bike, he set one condition — she had to buy it herself. In 2018, after years of saving, she proudly purchased her Thunderbird 350X.

Her journey took a new turn in 2023 when she was elected as the lead of Bikerni Hyderabad, a women bikers community she had once admired. From long-distance rides across Ladakh and Uttarakhand to managing her gym, Anisah balances her passion and profession effortlessly.

“Riding makes me feel independent. Every woman should know how to handle a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler — it’s the key to mobility and freedom,” she said.

Society often expects women to choose between family and personal ambitions, between being a mother and following a passion. But some refuse to pick just one role. They believe they can be mothers, professionals, and bikers all at the same time — proving that they can chase their dreams on two wheels while managing work, home, and everything in between.