Windshield of Aircraft Cracks Ahead of Its Arrival in Chennai

Chennai: A crack in the windshield of an aircraft belonging to a private airline carrying 76 passengers from Madurai was detected by the pilot ahead of its landing at the airport here on Saturday, authorities said.

The pilot noticed the crack in the front glass and informed the Air Traffic Controller at the airport here. On receipt of the information, arrangements were made at the airport and the plane landed safely, they said.

The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking and passengers later safely disembarked. Currently, arrangements are being made to replace the windshield, they said.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, they said. Due to the incident, the flight's return journey to Madurai has been cancelled, they added.