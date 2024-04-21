Will Reopen Sugar Factories by End of 2025: Jeevan Reddy

Nizamabad: Congress MLC and MP candidate for Nizamabad, T. Jeevan Reddy, on Sunday promised that Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF) and Nizamabad Cooperative Sugar Factory (NCSF) will be reopened by December of 2025 for the benefit of farmers and people of Telangana. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already appointed a Cabinet sub-committee to study the possibility of the revival of the sugar factories, he said.

Speaking at a party meeting here, the MLC questioned why BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri failed to take the initiative of reopening the sugar factories during the last five years despite there being a Central policy. He criticised Arvind for ignoring the development of the constituency like Kalvakuntla Kavitha. He used his rapport with Central ministers and BJP top brasses for his personal gains but not for Nizamabad which even could not get the Smart City status.

Jeevan Reddy promised the people that he would strive to get Smart City status for Nizamabad and reinstall fuel stock points, introduce city buses and get Armoor-Adilabad, and Bodhan-Bidar railway lines sanctioned if they elected him as MP. He called upon the people and party scores to make a grand success of the Chief Minister’s rally in Nizamabad on April 22. Despite the financial crisis, the Congress government was striving hard to implement its poll promises, he said



