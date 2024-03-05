Wild Animal Attacks Continue Unabated in Kerala Two Persons Killed

Thiruvananthapuram: Wild animal attacks continued unabated in various parts of Kerala with two more deaths being reported in separate incidents on Tuesday.

A 70-year-old farmer was attacked by a wild gaur near the Kakkayam dam in Kozhikode district of Kerala. The incident took place when the farmer Palatt Abraham was gored to death while he was working on a farm near the dam.

The body of the elderly person was spotted by another farmer an hour later. Though the residents rushed him to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, his life could not be saved.

The local panchayat office bearers alleged that a horde of wild animals including gaurs were spotted in the area in the past few days. Though the local body's representatives and the residents requested the district administration to take immediate action to prevent any untoward incident, the authorities sat over their complaint.

In another incident, a woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Peringalkuthu. The incident took place at a colony near Pringalkuthu in the Thrissur district when the woman who was identified as Valsala, was collecting forest items.

The woman is the wife of a local tribal chief. Her body was shifted to the Chalakudy Taluk Hospital later.

Meanwhile, Congress activists staged a protest in front of the Kozhikode medical college against the failure of the district administration to save people from wild animal attacks. The activists blocked the ambulance carrying the body of the farmer Abraham.

The Congress workers refused to end the protest till the district administration gave a concrete assurance regarding action against the wild animal attacks. They urged the administration to issue orders to kill the gaur that had attacked the farmer.

The district authorities assured that appropriate action would be taken following which the Congress workers ended their protest and the body was allowed to be shifted to the mortuary.