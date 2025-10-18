DK Shivakumar Responds to Kiran Shaw's Infra Rant

Hyderabad: Reacting to Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s tweet highlighting Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure and poor garbage management, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said they have some personal agenda with them.

“I tell them openly why they didn't open their mouth during the BJP regime. They have a personal agenda. We will tackle it.”

On his visit to markets during the 'Walk For Bengaluru' campaign, Shivakumar said, “KR Puram Market is a very important place and is the smallest corporation of East Bangalore. Fifty wards have been given here. We wanted to make this a very unique place. The government is ready to invest a lot of money. I have come to visit all the common residents who are staying here.”

“Next week, I will call all IT professionals, businessmen of this area and apart from that I will try to sort out IT issues. Need not to worry. We will plan for market redevelopment. Everyday I go to parks, my entire team is going there and we will address all their grievances,” he added.