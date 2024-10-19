Whitening Documents at Karnataka MUDA Under ED Scrutiny

Bengaluru: Continuing their search on documents in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) over accusations of plot distribution irregularities especially to B.M. Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday reportedly verified the documents alleged to have been erased using a whitener after the irregularities of plot distribution came out.

ED began their search of documents on Friday and the search by ED officials is over the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed against CM. MUDA allotted 14 plots to Parvathy in lieu of her losing 3.16 acres at survey number 464 at Kesare village in Mysuru city. Opposition leaders and social activists alleged irregularities in plot distribution by MUDA. After ECIR was registered, Parvarthi surrendered the plots allotted to her by MUDA.

It may be recalled here, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel and State Janata Dal Secular (JDS) president H.D. Kumaraswamy levelled allegations against the Chief Minister and questioned Siddaramaiah over use of black mark to get some lines in a note of MUDA erased.

He posted a copy of black marked MUDA note on his social networking site. Along with the MUDA note, Kumaraswamy asked Siddaramaiah, “There is a MUDA note saying the MUDA alternate site should be allocated at a 50:50 ratio as insisted by CM’s wife.”

As per the copy of the MUDA note posted by Kumaraswamy stated B.M. Parvathi was told to compensate her as per market rate for her losing 3.16 acres and it was also told to compensate her in the ratio of 40:60. But, she turned down and insisted that she be compensated as per 50: 50 ratio itself by MUDA.

Questioning Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said “Now tell us, who is hiding what?” and asked him “Did the black mark get erased with a whitener?”

Hitting out at the Chief Minister over a note of MUDA, the Union Minister asked Siddaramaiah that you keep denying your and family’s involvement in MUDA plot allocations and questioned “Why don’t you go through records with open eyes?”