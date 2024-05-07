West Bengal's Lok Sabha Phase 3: 73.93% Voter Turnout Amid Trinamul-BJP-CPI(M) Tussle

Kolkata: The third phase of Lok Sabha Election covering four parliamentary constituencies— two each in Malda and Murshidabad districts— in West Bengal, recorded 73.93% voter's turnout amid some stray incidents of tussle among Trinamul Congress, BJP and CPI(M) on Tuesday.

In Malda, Malda Uttar and Malda Dakshin seats saw 73.30% and 73.68% polling respectively. In Murshidabad, Jangipur and Murshidabad seats witnessed 72.13% and 76.49% polling. The day also witnessed the assembly bypoll at Bhagwangola in Murshidabad where voter's turnout clocked 73.68% dropping from 85.63% registered in the assembly election in 2021.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, a total of 433 complaints were received from various political parties during the polling at the four parliamentary constituencies. CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim, who contested at Murshidabad this time, was seen going after fake polling agents at many booths.

He was however gheraoed by TMC workers in protest of his act. This led to a tussle. Meanwhile bombs were hurled at Hariharpara and Domkal on Monday night to terrorise the voters. TMC-backed miscreants threatened the CPI(M) workers not to vote.

Two CPI(M) polling agents were assaulted while their motorbikes were damaged. At Jangipur, BJP candidate Dhananjoy Ghosh and TMC leader Goutam Ghosh got engaged in a scuffle in front of Ajagarpara polling station. The central paramilitary forces separated them.

At Shamsherganj which is under the Malda Dakshin seat, two Congress polling agents and workers were admitted to hospital with injuries after they were severely beaten up. At Mirzapur, two groups of TMC workers clashed over supporting ISF candidate. Police dispersed them by lathicharge.

On the third phase of Lok Sabha polls, TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed at party rallies in Bankura and Purulia, “Modi Magic is over…I have never seen such a lying Prime Minister ever. When children lie, they are disciplined by their mothers. But when a PM lies, people should ensure justice by voting him out and ensuring that he never assumes power again.”