West Bengal: BJP'S Suvendu Leads Sit-In Against TMC Violence

Kolkata: West Bengal leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari staged a four-hour sit-in demonstration with a group of around BJP 300 workers outside Raj Bhavan on Sunday against the post-poll violence allegedly by the Trinamul Congress in the state.

Though BJP leaders including Arjun Singh and Tathagata Roy were present at the brief stir that was allowed by the Calcutta High Court, neither state party president Sukanta Majumdar nor his predecessor Dilip Ghosh were not seen at the venue.

Mr Adhikari however announced the plan of a new agitation by the BJP on July 21, the day when TMC holds its annual signature event, Shaheed Divas rally, to commemorate the killings of 13 Youth Congress workers, since party supremo Mamata Banerjee was in Congress then, in police firing during the CPI(M) rule.

The Nandigram BJP MLA also claimed, “50,000 Hindu voters from Raiganj, 70,000 Hindu voters from Ranaghat South and 10,000 Hindu voters from Bagda were not allowed to exercise their franchise at the Assembly bypolls.”

On the other hand, Mr Singh wondered why governor CV Ananda Bose did not come out of his office to meet the victims of the post-poll violence. Comparing Mr Bose with his predecessor, he said, “When Jagdeep Dhankhar was the governor here, he reached out to the affected and paid heed to them.”

The former Barrackpore MP then alleged, “The nodal officer of the central paramilitary forces for the Maniktala assembly bypolls took money from Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal at Lalbazar, the headquarters,. The Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal has been sitting here for the last six years. He should be ashamed of himself for denying the webcast that showed how a selected few voted in turns at a booth.”



