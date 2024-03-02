Odisha: BJP state president Manmohan Samal rules out alliance with BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Putting all speculations to rest, Odisha state BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday night said his party would fight in all the 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the province on its own strength and there will be no alliance with the BJD.

“The central leaders of our party, Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee have decided that the BJP would fight the elections all alone. We will fight the elections with full force and form the government in the state," said Samal here at the airport after his return from New Delhi.

“I had detailed discussions with the party's central leaders. I apprised them about the state’s current political scenario. They have realised that the party is strong enough in Odisha to fight the elections all alone. We will do exceedingly well this time,” the BJP president added.

He said some people had floated the speculation of alliance with BJD to create confusion.

Adding credence to Samal’s claim, BJP in-charge for Odisha, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, said there was no discussion about alliance with the BJD. He went on to blame the BJD leaders for deliberately floating the alliance theory to create confusion.

“From the very beginning, I have been maintaining that there is no possibility of alliance with the BJD or another party. We are capable enough to win at least 80 of the 147 assembly seats. Similarly, we will win at least 16 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats,” said Tomar.