Weavers Should be Brand Ambassadors for Jagan's Schemes: MLC

Vijayawada: YSRC MLC Lella Appireddy called upon the weavers, who had benefited from the welfare schemes initiated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to become brand ambassadors and publicise the schemes during the polls. Speaking at the ‘Padmasali’ community meeting held at the party’s office here on Saturday, he credited the then CM late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and also CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for promoting the handloom sector in a big way. He said that the weavers’ children were pursuing higher studies thanks to the fee reimbursement scheme introduced by the YSR Reddy regime. The MLC said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had spent a total of Rs 3,706 crore for the welfare of the weavers while the previous TD regime had spent only Rs 450 crore. Referring to the support extended by the Jagan Reddy government to the SC, ST, BC, minorities, women and other sections, he urged the people to vote for the party in the upcoming polls in the state.



