Wear light-coloured shirts on highways to avoid mishaps, says Cyberabad traffic cop

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police urged bikers and pedestrians to wear light-coloured shirts like white, yellow and green or reflective jackets while travelling on highways to avoid being hit by other vehicles travelling in the same route in the darkness during night.

A majority of the accidents on the highways are occurring due to lack of visibility in the darkness, said Gopagani Guruvaiah Goud, Inspector of Police, Cyberabad Traffic police wing.









He urged the travellers on highways to follow the above suggestions and avoid road mishaps in the night. Goud posted a tweet on X.com showing how men wearing black-coloured shirts faced life threat due to the fast approaching vehicles on the highways. The motorists would not be able to see persons wearing dark-coloured clothes till they are very near to them and it could lead to ghastly mishaps, he pointed out.

Such posts would help the public understand the real-time situations and make them more aware of the problems that are likely to come up during their travel on the highways, many bikers felt.