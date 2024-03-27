We Will Win Maximum LS Seats: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy said that the party will win the maximum Lok Sabha seats in the state. This optimism stems from the positive response of the people after the public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in the state, he said.

Addressing the media during an election tour of the Amberpet assembly segment, he said, “We will secure double digit seats. Recently Shah met our booth-level workers and boosted their morale. We are concentrating on door to door campaigns, including by leaders at all levels. People across the country are for the reelection of the Modi government.”

People who had voted for BRS and Congress are saying they would vote for us. They are saying this time they will vote for the country, development and for the future of their children. That’s why BJP will secure more seats, he said.