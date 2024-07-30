Wayanad landslide: Kerala Landslides Kill 108, Rescue Efforts Underway

Thiruvananthapuram: The consecutive landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district have caused extensive destruction with the death toll mounting to 108.

The landslides occurred in Meppadi, Mundakkai town, and Chooral Mala early on Tuesday morning. At a press conference in Thiruvananthpauram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media persons that over 120 individuals rescued from the affected zones have been hospitalised in various hospitals within the district and in the neighbouring Kozhikode district, where they are receiving medical care.

He said an army team led by a Lt Colonel crossed the river and managed to reach the worst affected areas in Mundakkai hilltop through a different route. The team has started rescuing a large number of people who are stranded in the area by setting up a rope way across the river.

The NDRF has transported injured individuals across the river from Mundakkai. At least 16 bodies, victims of a landslide in Wayanad district, were discovered in various sections of the Chaliyar river in Malappuram on Tuesday. Residents along the Chaliyar riverbanks were horrified to encounter dismembered bodies adrift in the water.

According to district authorities, the bodies of five individuals were found ashore within a forest area inhabited by tribal communities. These bodies have been transported to the mortuary of the local hospital.

Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi addressed the issue of the Wayanad landslide in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The opposition leader informed the House that he had communicated with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the rescue operations and to assess the situation in the area.

According to reports, several migrant workers employed in tea, coffee, and cardamom plantations have been reported missing following a landslide in Mundakkai. The district authorities and rescue workers have not been able to reach them due to the destruction of the roads. Most of the workers are from West Bengal and Assam and were residing in the line houses with their families.

Warnings of potential heavy rains and landslides were disregarded. The district administration had issued alerts regarding the heavy rainfall in the area and cautioned residents about possible landslides. Individuals residing in landslide-prone zones were advised to relocate to relief camps established by the authorities. However, many disregarded the warnings. Those who complied were moved to the relief camps and are now safe.

Many individuals from the Mundakkai area, displaced by the disaster, have been accommodated in madrasas, homestays, and resorts.

The district authorities said that the district experienced three consecutive landslides within four hours. Chooralmala was among the hardest hit, with shops, houses, and vehicles being carried away by the landslide.

The Chief Minister has instructed five members of his Cabinet to oversee the rescue and relief operations in Wayanad. A team from the Indian Army's Madras Regiment stationed in Wellington, Coonoor, has departed for Wayanad to assist in the rescue and relief efforts. The NDRF team has initiated rescue operations in Chooralmala, and four more NDRF teams are en route to Wayanad from Bengaluru and Arakkonam.

The MET department has forecasted heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala over the next 24 hours. A red alert has been issued for the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod, and Kannur, while an orange alert has been declared for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has sanctioned Rs 5 crore as immediate assistance for the landslide at Meppadi in Wayanad. Stalin called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and expressed his deep sorrow and offered his condolences.

He offered all help and cooperation from Tamil Nadu in the wake of the tragedy. An amount of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

A team of officers led by senior IAS officers K S Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese have been deputed to Wayanad to assist in the relief work. A team of 20 rescue workers led by the joint director of the fire brigade and 20 disaster management personnel led by a SP and a medical team consisting of 10 doctors and nurses have been assigned the task.

Chief Minister Stalin said that they would work with the officials in Kerala.

A major challenge for the rescue mission at The Cane Hill in Wayanad, where a landslide occurred. While it was the rains that created the crisis so far, now the heavy fog is a sight to behold. There is a possibility of more landslides here. Meanwhile, heavy fog has hampered the rescue operations.