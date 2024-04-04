Water To Be Released on April 6 in AP

Vijayawada: Water will be released from Prakasam barrage to NTR, Krishna, Eluru districts through Buckingham canal to Guntur and Bapatla districts through Eluru canal, Bandar canal and Ryves canals on April 6 to fill the summer storage tanks with water.

This was announced by Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy. A meeting was held on Thursday at the state secretariat in Velagapudi to review the drinking water supply situation in the state and the employment guarantee scheme.

Jawahar Reddy said that in view of the summer, the water released through Prakasam Barrage and Nagarjuna Sagar right main canal to fill various drinking water ponds should reach the suburbs. Officials must take appropriate measures to fill the respective summer storage tanks with water.

He said that in view of present conditions in Palnadu, Guntur and Bapatla districts, water will be released for 10 days from April 8 to 18 through Nagarjuna Sagar right canal to fulfil the water needs of the three districts.

Jawahar Reddy advised the district collectors and other officials to strictly prevent illegal diversion of the water that is released through the canals to fill the drinking water ponds. “There are chances of water diversion by installing engines and motors on the canals for non-drinking purposes, such as for the fish and shrimp ponds.”

Similarly, he ordered the officers of RWS and other departments to strictly monitor the system of supplying fresh water through tanks to the water-stressed habitations.

He said that all the CPWS schemes in the state should be functioning properly.

Jawahar Reddy, while reviewing implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, said the officials should take steps to complete the employment guarantee work before 10am in view of the intense summer.

Officials should also ensure that there is adequate shade for the labourers in the work sites and also make emergency medical kits and other facilities readily available.

Water Resources principal secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar was among those present.