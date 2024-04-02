Water Released into FFC Through Gayatri Pump House

Karimnagar: To help farmers protect their fields from drying up, irrigation officials released water into the flood canal through the Gayatri Pump house situated in Lakshmipura of Ramadagu mandal in Karimnagar district.

With groundwater falling drastically, the farmers of Ramadagu, Gangadhara, Maliala and Boinapally mandals of Choppadandi constituency, who are cultivating various types of crops in the catchment area which come under Flood Flow Canal (FFC), were facing a lot of hardship.

Following their request, Choppadandi Congress MLA Medipalli Satyam ordered the officials of the irrigation department to supply water into the FFC through Gayatri Pump house which has seven Bahubali motor pump-sets and with each motor having the capacity to lift 3,150 cusecs of water. After the orders, the officials released 0.1 tmc of water on Sunday night.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyam alleged that without thinking about the welfare of the farming community, the previous BRS government intentionally did not pay the power bills for the Gayatri Pump House. “So the officials stopped the pumping of water into the FFC by disconnecting the connection,” he said.