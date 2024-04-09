Water Bell Concept to Continue in New Academic Year from June 12

Vijayawada: The ongoing water bell concept to alert the students to consume water so that they remain hydrated and avoid getting affected with sunstroke will be continued in the next academic year when the schools reopen on June 12.





School education principal secretary Praveen Prakash in a statement issued here on Monday said that the DEOs have been instructed to ensure to ring the water bell thrice at 8.45 am, 10.05 am and 11.50 am in all 45,000 government schools and it will continue till the end of the current academic year on April 23. He said that a postcard size poster will be displayed at all toilets in 45,000 schools to help students notice their hydration level by looking at the colour of their urine and to consume water in case of any deviation.







He said that they had come up with such an intervention based on the studies carried out by scholars from Japan, the US and Netherlands.