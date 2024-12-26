 Top
Warangal: Man held for selling gutka, tobacco

DC Correspondent
26 Dec 2024 9:39 PM IST
Task force officials and local police with the seized gutka and tobacco packets at Alankar Junction in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Warangal: Task force officials arrested Md. Inthiaz (39) from Alankar Junction in Hanamkonda on Thursday for allegedly selling banned gutka and tobacco products. During the raid, authorities seized gutka packets worth ₹50,400 from his possession.

ACP A. Madhusudhan informed the media that credible information led the task force and Hanamkonda police to conduct the joint operation. The investigation revealed that Inthiaz was involved in the illegal sale of gutka without proper authorization.
After the seizure, Inthiaz was handed over to Hanamkonda police, who registered a case against him and sent him for remand. The police emphasized their commitment to cracking down on the illegal distribution of banned tobacco products to ensure public health and safety.


