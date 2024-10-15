Waltair Division observes Swachhta Pakhwada

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division of Indian Railways observed ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ from October 1 to October 15 in honor of Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary. The initiative was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad, who administered the Swachhta pledge to railway staff, passengers, stakeholders, and members of various NGOs.

Numerous railway units, including the Diesel Loco Shed, Electric Loco Shed, and Coaching Complex, participated in cleanliness drives, reflecting the collective effort toward maintaining a clean environment. Tree-planting activities were conducted in railway colonies and station premises.

Social media, street plays, and audio-visual campaigns were leveraged to maximize public participation. The Bharat Scouts and Guides, alongside Waltair’s Civil Defence wing, organized street plays, flash mobs, and rallies to further raise awareness.

The major achievements of the Swachhta Pakhwada included the collection of 550 kg of single-use plastic waste at designated counters across railway stations. Over 2,000 cloth bags were distributed to passengers, promoting eco-friendly alternatives to plastic. Additionally, around 250 railway officers and nearly 6,000 staff members actively participated in 220 voluntary labour drives, showcasing a collective effort toward maintaining cleanliness. One of the key aspects of the Swachhta Pakhwada was the focus on banning single-use plastics.