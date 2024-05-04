Waliullah Pledges Rs 5,000 Crore for Old City's Revival

Hyderabad: Congress Hyderabad candidate Mohammed Waliullah Sameer promised a wave of positive change to the historic Old City which has suffered from a lack of development and systemic neglect. Waliullah pledged to tackle unemployment, educational gaps, and inadequate civic amenities.

Speaking during a bike rally on Saturday, he promised to empower the youth, ensure equitable healthcare, and address socio-economic disparities. He also vowed to secure a special package of Rs 5,000 crore for the Old City, to help boost local industries and attract new businesses that would create thousands of direct employment opportunities.



Waliullah said the unemployment rate in the Old City was 21 per cent, and 45 per cent among those aged 20-24. He said that a Congress-led coalition was likely to form government at the Centre and believed that as a party MP it would be easier for him to get projects sanctioned for Hyderabad.



Waliullah pointed out that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the Metro Rail in the Old City and that it would be operational soon. The TS Minorities Finance Corporation will prioritize loans for Old City residents, promoting entrepreneurship and small businesses.