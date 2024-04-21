Vundavalli Seeks Live Telecast of Margadarsi Case

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar has said he will request the Andhra Pradesh High Court to allow live telecast of court proceedings in the Margadarsi case, so that people can know the law relating to chit funds.

Speaking to reporters in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, he expressed the hope that the case will come to a logical conclusion by the end of 2024. He said the High Court has directed him to assist it in the case.



Arun Kumar said according to Margadarsi company’s report, payments which had to be made in 2007 has been paid in 2009. The company must thus pay interest during for the two-year period. However, he said, it should be seen whether or not the company pays interest to the investors as per law.



Speaking about politics, the former MP refused to comment on the winning chances of the contesting candidates in general and assembly elections in particular. He said he will not speak about politics till the end of polling.