VRD Gets First Prize for Hindi Drama ‘Sarpaneeti’

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Railway Division (VRD) of South Central Railway bagged the First Prize in All India Railway Hindi Drama Competition for its play “Sarpaneeti”.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil advised officers and staff to use “Kanthasth App” and web software for help in official translations. He appreciated that in the division, 83.4 per cent replies are given in Hindi for correspondence received in Hindi, which is commendable.





The DRM congratulated the Vijayawada division team for winning eight of the 15 prizes, including the first place at the All India Railway National Hindi Drama Competition held in Udaipur. Vijayawada Division also bagged the Best Director, Best Pronunciation, Best Music, Best Stage Design, Best Sound Effects, Best Lighting, and Best Costume awards for its thought-provoking play ‘Sarpaneeti’.



The Hindi play revolves around Kaliyug and Dwapar Yug, showcasing Ramayana and Mahabharata stories. The play depicts inequality of power and received a standing ovation from the audience at Udaipur.



Additional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth and additional DRM (Infrastructure) P.E. Edwin were among those present on the occasion.