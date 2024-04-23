Vontimitta Bathed in Divine Fervour as Wedding of Rama and Sita Captivates Thousands

Anantapur: Vontimitta reverberated with devotional energy on Monday evening as devotees thronged the temple centre to witness the wedding of Lord Sri Kodandarama Swamy and Goddess Sita. The Kalyana Vedika, transformed into a visual spectacle, overflowed with the vibrant colours and fragrance of four tonnes of flowers. Blue orchids, red anthurium, hydrangeas, and a myriad of other exotic blooms, alongside 30,000 cut flowers, created a breathtaking backdrop for the ceremony. The meticulous work of 200 florists, including a team from the TTD gardens and specialists from Hyderabad, culminated in a stage that mirrored a heavenly abode. Traditional touches like paddy grains, garlands, mangoes, coconut flowers, and banana leaves further accentuated the cultural significance of the event.

The sheer number of devotees was a testament to the deep devotion within the community. Every inch of the galleries was filled, and the entire temple complex resonated with the unifying chant of "Jai Sri Ram." The sacred ceremony, adhering to the tenets of Pancharatra Agama, commenced at 6:30 pm with Bhagavat Vignapanam and culminated by 8:30 pm. A series of rituals, including Anugna, Sankalpam, and Punyahavachanam, were performed under the guidance of chief priest Rajesh Bhattar.

The union unfolded with Raksha Bandhanam, Yagnopaveeth Dharana, Kanyavaranam, and Madhuparkarchanam. Following these rituals, the priests meticulously performed Kanyadanam, reciting the ancestral lineages of both the bride and groom. The chanting of Vedic hymns filled the air as Mangalyasutra Pooja, Mangalyasutra Dharana, and Akshataropanam were carried out with utmost devotion. Nivedana, Veda Swasti, and Mahada Aseervachanam marked the joyous conclusion of the fete.

Adding a special touch, the 13 jewels presented to Vontimitta Kodanda Rama by the TTD were displayed and their significance explained by the priests. The traditional Edurukolu, where the bride and groom face each other on separate platforms (Tiruchis), further enriched the ceremony.

Every devotee received a Talambralu, Laddus, Kankanams, and Akshatalu kit. Following the wedding, Pulihora and Sweet Pongali prasadam were distributed at designated food counters. Sectoral officers, gallery staff, Srivari Sevaks, and Scouts ensured a smooth and hassle-free distribution process.

The ceremony was graced by dignitaries including Special CS Karikalavalavan, Special CS S.S. Ravat, collector Vijayaramaraju, Upalokayukta Judge Justice Rajani, District Judge Justice Sridevi, SP Siddharth Kaushal, TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and R.K. Roja, and several other prominent leaders.