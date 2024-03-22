Vizianagaram dy. tahsildar held for taking bribe

Visakhapatnam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday arrested Vizianagaram mandal deputy tahsildar Kotnana Srinivasa Rao for allegedly accepting bribe at his the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO). According to reports, Srinivasa Rao demanded a bribe of RS 10,000 from a farmer for endorsing the survey number of his land.

The farmer, instead of succumbing to the demand, approached the ACB officials who laid a trap to catch the corrupt official red-handed. The ACB team raided the tahsildar's office and apprehended Srinivasa Rao while he was allegedly accepting the bribe money from the farmer. The bribe amount was recovered by the ACB officials.