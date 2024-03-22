Top
Home » News

Vizianagaram dy. tahsildar held for taking bribe

News
DC Correspondent
22 March 2024 5:49 AM GMT
The farmer, instead of succumbing to the demand, approached the ACB officials who laid a trap to catch the corrupt official red-handed. The ACB team raided the tahsildar's office and apprehended Srinivasa Rao while he was allegedly accepting the bribe money from the farmer
Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar, suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe on Friday. (Representational image)
x
According to reports, Srinivasa Rao demanded a bribe of RS 10,000 from a farmer for endorsing the survey number of his land. — DC Image

Visakhapatnam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday arrested Vizianagaram mandal deputy tahsildar Kotnana Srinivasa Rao for allegedly accepting bribe at his the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO). According to reports, Srinivasa Rao demanded a bribe of RS 10,000 from a farmer for endorsing the survey number of his land.

The farmer, instead of succumbing to the demand, approached the ACB officials who laid a trap to catch the corrupt official red-handed. The ACB team raided the tahsildar's office and apprehended Srinivasa Rao while he was allegedly accepting the bribe money from the farmer. The bribe amount was recovered by the ACB officials.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ACB arrests vizianagaram mandal deputy tahsildar 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X