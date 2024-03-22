Vizag Zoo holds forest expo to create awareness for conservation of forests

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of International Day of Forests on March 21, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam (IGZP) organised a Forest Expo and showcased an impressive array of seeds and mangrove species, plantable pots and natural colour block prints.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Indian council of forestry research and education - coastal ecosystem centre (ICFRE-CEC) and the eastern ghats biodiversity centre. The event aimed at creating awareness and conservation of forests, seed diversity, mangrove ecosystems, and forest products.

Through the displays of various seeds and mangrove species, plantable pots and natural colour block print, visitors were provided with an opportunity to understand the forest ecosystems, the benefits of mangroves in coastal protection and the necessity of conserving these habitats.

IGZP curator Nandani Salaria said, “Today’s celebration is not just about information sharing, but it is a call for action.” IGZP's collaboration with ICFRE-CEC and the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre aims to ignite a spark of responsibility in every individual towards conserving our forests and ensuring a good future with nature for the coming generation, she said.

The expo will continue till March 24.