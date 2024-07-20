Vizag Rythu Bazaars selling tomatoes at subsidised prices

Visakhapatnam: With tomato prices in Visakhapatnam surging to Rs 80 a kg, district authorities have intervened and making the fruit available in Rythu Bazaars of the city at Rs 58 a kg

Vizag joint collector Mayur Ashok announced that tomatoes will be made available to consumers at Rythu Bazaars in the city at wholesale price as prevailing in Chittoor district. However, a person will be sold only one kilogramme of the fruit.

This pricing is subject to daily fluctuations depending on the rate tomatoes are sold in Chittoor district. Currently, the price per kg of tomatoes at Rythu Bazaars is ₹58,

Rythu Bazaar estate manager G. Prasad told Deccan Chronicle.

On Friday, footfalls at Rythu Bazaars had been less due to inclement weather. As a result, customers could buy their desired quantity of tomatoes.

Agriculture Marketing Department procured total 753 crates from Chittoor, each containing 24 kg of tomatoes. These are being retailed across the 13 Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam.

Department officials allocated 105 crates each to the MVP Colony and Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaars. Gopalapatnam and Kancharapalem received 100 crates each. Pendurthi and Madhavadhara got 60 crates each. Authorities distributed the remaining crates to other Rythu Bazaars in proportion to their demand.