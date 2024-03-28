Vizag Port Workers Stage All India Betrayal Day Protest

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds of Visakhapatnam port workers protested opposite the port’s administrative office building on Wednesday demanding implementation of the wage revision policy for class C and D employees.



The protest is part of the All India Betrayal Day protest organised by the National Coordination Committee of Major Ports and Dock Workers Federation outside ports throughout the country.

Speaking on the occasion, AITUC-affiliated Visakhapatnam Harbour and Port Workers Union president J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy accused Vizag port authorities of reneging on previously agreed-upon wage revision for Class C & D employees, effective from January 2022.



He demanded that management authorities of Indian ports abandon their “illogical and baseless reasoning” to deny the wage hike to its employees.

Leaders and workers of other associations, including pensioners, participated in the protest.