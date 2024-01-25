Vizag police bag 2023 Best Performance awards

VISAKHAPATNAM: Personnel of the Visakhapatnam city police have bagged Best Performance Awards – 2023 at a function held at the AU Convocation Centre on Wednesday.

University vice chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated the event. Vice admiral G. Srinivasan was the chief guest.

Police commissioner A. Ravi Shankar said a committee had been established to recognise and honour officers who have excelled, including in combating crimes against women.

Notable winners include Pendurthi, represented by sub-inspector G. Ramesh, securing the first place of being the Best Traffic Police Station Police Station.

Dwarka Traffic Circle inspector K.N.V.S. Prasad claimed the top spot in Best Traffic Management.

ACP C.H, Vivekananda got the honour of being the Best Investigation Officer, while M.V.P. Crime Police Station sub-inspector D. Kishore Babu received the award for being the Best Supporting Investigation Officer.

Rajanna Bhavani has been recognised as the Best Female Police and PP T. Vani excelled in Court Craft and Prosecution.

ASI B.V. Prabhakar stood out in the Collection of Intelligence category. MVP Crime Police Station sub-inspector K. Suresh Kumar secured the first place in the Best Crime Police Station 2023, while PM Palem Police Station led by inspector Y. Ramakrishna achieved top honours in the Best Law & Order Police Station.

ARHC P. Shanmukha Rao claimed the first position in Best Security Management and Maharanipeta Traffic Police Station’s Kumari Respu Saraswati secured the Best Home Guard award.