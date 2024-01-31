Vizag facing plastic menace despite GVMC's eco-initiatives

Visakhapatnam: The GVMC's campaign against plastic pollution is failing to provide the desired results. Residents say they are facing serious problems due to extensive use of plastic despite the ongoing Eco-Vizag campaign.

While the GVMC claims it has intensified its efforts, it is noted that massive use of plastic in flexes and hoardings of political parties and their leaders is adding to the city’s plight despite the imposition of a ban.

There are good sides to the GVMC campaign. Responding positively, private malls are providing customers with cloth and paper bags. These alternatives, although eco-friendly, however lack the strength of traditional plastic bags and have limited carrying capacity.

As many as 6850 raids against use of plastic bags were conducted by GVMC last year. Officials imposed fines for plastic use ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 25,000. On average, 34.8 tonnes of plastic is collected from the city streets and homes daily.

Chief medical officer of GVMC, Naresh Kumar, promised citizens that the anti-plastic campaign would be intensified. Special enforcement teams and daily inspections by ward secretaries and special Inspectors were on to ensure strict compliance and eradicate single-use plastic, he said.

He said GVMC is also conducting Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities across all wards to educate citizens about the harmful impacts of banned single-use plastic. To promote alternatives, the municipality has introduced initiatives like the cloth bag challenge and steel box challenge.

Despite these efforts, the coastal areas here are faced with plastic pollution, adversely impacting the marine landscape. Fishermen report instances where their nets contain more plastic than fish.

Professor Solman Raju from Andhra University warns of the far-reaching implications, citing research by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) which testified to widespread distribution of plastic waste along the coastal regions.

Plastic pollution poses a threat to marine life. Used plastic bags carry bacteria that adversely affect the sea and its ecosystems.

“Improper disposal of plastic in municipal sewage systems means these would reach the sea, affecting mangroves and marine animals, and disrupt the environmental balance,” he said.

Raju highlighted the alarming cycle of plastic entering the ocean, being ingested by fish and releasing harmful materials back into the environment through recycling. This is amplifying the environmental havoc caused by plastic pollution, he said.