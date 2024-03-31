Top
Vizag cops bust gang impersonating FedEx

DC Correspondent
31 March 2024 5:56 AM GMT
The gang called people claiming to be from FedEx Courier Mumbai. They inform that a package has been received in their name containing illegal items
One such victim, Chandina, received a call claiming a parcel containing narcotics had arrived from Taiwan addressed to him. The caller, posing as a police officer, threatened Chandina with legal action unless he cleared his name. — Representational Image/DC

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam cybercrime police have apprehended a five-member gang targeting people by impersonating as FedEx courier personnel.

The gang called people claiming to be from FedEx Courier Mumbai. They inform that a package has been received in their name containing illegal items.

Subsequently, another caller would impersonate a police officer and threaten the victim with arrest for money laundering or drug trafficking.

One such victim, Chandina, received a call claiming a parcel containing narcotics had arrived from Taiwan addressed to him. The caller, posing as a police officer, threatened Chandina with legal action unless he cleared his name.

Fearing arrest, Chandina transferred a significant sum of money. Thereafter, he lodged a complaint with Cybercrime police. They took up investigation and arrested Kamlesh Dogivl, Dravn Chowdhury, Sitaram Rakovoya, Abhisheksa Jakhar and Dedshaj Jakhar from Rajasthan and brought them to Visakhapatnam.

Vizag police commissioner Ravi Shankar has asked citizens to remain vigilant against such scams.

    X