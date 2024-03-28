Viveka Murder: HC to Hear Dastagiri Plea on April 4

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will hear the petition seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy on April 4. The court has directed the respondents in the petition, namely the CBI and Avinash Reddy, to file their counter by April 3.

Shaik Dastagiri, an accused turned approver in the Y.S. Viveka murder case, filed the petition two weeks ago, seeking the court to cancel Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail on the grounds that Reddy's associates are threatening him and his family. Earlier, the court had issued notices to Avinash and the CBI to file their contentions in the said petition and had adjourned the case for two weeks.

On Thursday, the case was listed for hearing before Justice K. Lakshman. However, due to time constraints, the court did not hear the case. When the judge was about to leave the court, the petitioner's counsel requested a specific date for the hearing. At this point, senior counsel T. Niranjan Reddy, representing Avinash, argued that Dastagiri has no right to file the petition as he is also an accused in the case who later turned approver. The senior counsel stated that an approver is in the custody of the court and cannot file a case independently. The court cited a recent judgment in another case regarding accepting an approver's appeal, which was filed independently. However, the court directed all respondents to file their contentions in the counter affidavit, and it will hear all sides before deciding on the matter.

Y.S. Sunitha Reddy, daughter of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday. She stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy is supporting the criminals who killed her father and has not spoken a word about her father's murder for the past five years. However, as elections approach, Jagan Mohan Reddy is now trying to politicise the murder issue for damage control to him and his party.