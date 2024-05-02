Visit victims of Hassan sex abuse if JD(S), BJP respect women: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Yadgir (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that JD(S) and BJP leaders must pay a visit to the victims of the alleged obscene video case if they have any respect for women.

Shivakumar targeted the JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy among others over the ongoing controversy linking the latter's nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

"Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders talk a lot about women empowerment. If JD(S) and BJP really have any respect for women, they must express solidarity with the victims by paying them a visit," Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Asked about Kumaraswamy's statement that a 'mahanayaka' was behind the alleged pen drive with videos, he said, "Our party spokesperson has said in detail about whom all Devaraje Gowda met with regards to the pen drive. Devaraje Gowda had also met Kumaraswamy regarding this besides writing to the BJP leaders. We don't have any need to resort to such cheap politics. I will speak about this later."

Asked if Suraj Revanna had met him, Shivakumar said, "Yes, he had met me. You may ask him why he had met me."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy accused Shivakumar and his brother and Congress leader DK Suresh of sending Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's former driver Karthik to Malaysia and releasing a massive number of obscene videos, purportedly consisting of more than 2,900 sex videos.

"Yesterday, a driver video was released. What did he say? He said that he had given it to Devaraje Gowda and not to any others, but the 'mahanayaka' has said that Kumaraswamy might have released it. Where is that driver, Karthik, and from where did he send that video? First, let that Karthik come back; let them bring him back first," he said.

Kumaraswamy accused Shivakumar of hatching the conspiracy of allegedly circulating the videos in public and then setting up the SIT to probe into the matter.

"Those 420 brothers who are making statements against me that I might have released the alleged sex scandal videos regarding Prajwal Revanna. They must think before speaking. Both 420 brothers can not hit me and run away. I know how to react and teach. They must first tell us who sent Karthik, the driver to Malaysia and how he released a video against BJP leader Devaraje Gowda," he said.

His remarks came after Revanna's former driver claimed that he first shared the obscene videos with BJP leader Devaraje Gowda.

Deveraje Gowda at the same time claimed of intimating the matter to BJP state president BY Vijayendra through a letter adding that "the letter had not reached him either."

"I wrote a letter to our president (Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa) about the video and gave it to the office, but as he said, the letter had not reached him either. I wrote in the letter that there is no problem in allying with JD(S), but there are serious allegations against him (Prajwal Revanna) of sexual harassment," Gowda told ANI earlier.

Revanna has sought more time to appear before CID with regard to the case. In a post on X on WednesdayRevanna said that "truth will prevail" after he was asked to appear before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) today, he asked for seven more days to appear, citing that he is not available in the city.

"As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID, Bangalore, through my advocate. The truth will prevail soon," Revanna said in the post.

A political row has erupted over the case pertaining to Prajwal Revanna and claims of some opposition parties that he had gone to Germany.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

"I came to know that notice has been put; I'm ready to face anything; I'm ready to face SIT," HD Revanna, who is also an accused in the case, said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to direct the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and ensure his return to face the law.

"While the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several women by Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land," the Chief Minister mentioned in the letter.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged obscene video case against Prajwal Revanna.