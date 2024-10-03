Visakhapatnam to Launch Mental Health Week in October

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Psychiartic Society, in collaboration with the government hospital for Mental care is set to launch a week-long celebration for Mental Health week from October 4 to October 10. This year’s theme is “It is time to prioritize mental health in workplace”, which underscores the critical importance of addressing mental health challenges faced by employees at work place.

The theme aligns with global discussions, emphasizing the need for supportive work environments that promote mental wellness. According to the recent statistics, nearly 15% of working-age adults in India experience a mental disorder with workplace stress identifies as a significant contributor to these issues.

This initiative precedes with the world mental health days which observed annually on October 10 and aims to raise awareness about mental health issues within the community. The event will kick off on October 4 with an inauguration program featuring prominent doctors in mental health advocacy.

The culmination of the week will be marked by a special event on October 10, featuring a program organized by the District Legal Services authority which will further highlight the importance of mental health awareness.

Throughout the week, various programs have been scheduled, focusing on the mental health topics, stress management workshop tailored for students and a session on the mental health act aimed at caregivers and paramedical staff.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi emphasized that this initiative is only about raising awareness but also about fostering an environment where mental health can be openly discussed and prioritized in workplaces across the region. "As we navigate through increasingly complex work environments, is essential that we address mental health proactively," she stated.