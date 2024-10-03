Visakhapatnam to Boost Village Infrastructure under PMJUGA

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A. Shyam Prasad convened a review meeting at the collector's office on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the Prime Minister's Jana Nationality Unnati Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) program. The meeting aimed to streamline department-wise proposals that will enhance infrastructure and living conditions in local villages.

During the meeting, Collector Shyam Prasad emphasized the urgent need for improved road access, directing officials to prioritize the construction of roads as part of the PMJUGA initiative. He outlined a comprehensive plan that includes not only road development but also the establishment of housing, fresh water supply, and electricity facilities in each village.

"To ensure holistic development, we can undertake works related to 25 key aspects," said Shyam Prasad. These aspects encompass critical areas such as, Road construction, Housing development, Electricity supply, Provision of fresh water taps, Mobile network establishment, Medical facilities and Income enhancement for families

The Collector instructed all relevant departments to prepare and submit detailed proposals for each scheme within a week, ensuring that no village is left behind in this ambitious development effort.

This initiative is part of a broader national effort under the PMJUGA scheme, which aims to uplift socio-economic conditions in tribal communities across India. The programme is designed to cover approximately 63,000 villages nationwide, benefiting over 5 crore tribal individuals through a total outlay of ₹79,156 crore over five years.