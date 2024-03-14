Visakhapatnam technologists trained in antibiotic detection for seafood exports

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam and Kakinada technologists from seafood export establishments participated in a two-day training programme on “Antibiotics Screening by ELISA Technique.” Organised by the Export Inspection Agency (EIA) and the Export Inspection Council (EIC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the program equipped participants with skills to detect banned antibiotics in seafood meant for export.

G Jayapalan, deputy director in-charge of EIA Chennai, inaugurated the programme on March 12. Over the two days, participants received training on the ELISA technique, a crucial tool for identifying antibiotics in seafood. The programme concluded with the distribution of training certificates.