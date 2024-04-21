Visakhapatnam South Constituency: A Battle of Streaks in the 2024 AP Elections Laxmi Pranathi

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam South constituency, is witnessing an intense campaigning between the ruling YSRC and the opposition TD-Jana Sena-BJP alliance ahead of the May 13 election. The constituency has a total of 2,14,698 registered voters with 1,05,445 male, 1,09,220 female, and 33 transgender.



The YSRC has fielded Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, who had won the last two elections but has a history of switching parties. He had contested the 2014 and 2019 elections from the TD but later shifted to YSRC party after his win in 2019 election.



Ganesh Kumar has three criminal cases registered against him and assets worth of Rs. 32 crore, according to the 2019 Affidavit available from the Election Commission of India. He submitted his nomination on Saturday, accompanied by a massive rally and pledged his support for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has declared Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital.



On the other side, Vamsi Krishna Yadav of the TD-Jana Sena-BJP alliance is determined to break his losing streak. Yadav, who had previously contested elections from the Praja Rajyam party in 2009 and the YSRC in 2014, but lost against Velagapudi Rama Krishna from the TD party.



After his loss in 2014 elections with a huge margin, the YSRC has not offered a seat for him in the 2019 elections but later he was made MLC. However, he has now shifted to the Jana Sena party and is hopeful of winning for the first time.



The Visakhapatnam South constituency is currently witnessing a showdown between Vasupalli Ganesh Yadav, a two-time winner seeking his third victory, while his opponent Vamsi Krishna Yadav is vying for his first win in the 2024 elections.



