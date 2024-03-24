Visakhapatnam Rallies to Eradicate Tuberculosis

Visakhapatnam: Department of Medicine, Health and Tuberculosis Eradication took out a procession in Visakhapatnam to create awareness among people about tuberculosis on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day on Sunday.





District collector A. Mallikarjuna flagged off the procession. District medical and health officer Dr. P. Jagadiswara Rao, district TB control officer Dr. Ch. Purnendra Babu, medical professionals and others participated in a meeting on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, the collector highlighted the collaborative effort between the district administration, doctors, Nikshaya Mitra TB treatment volunteers and industrialists towards eradicating tuberculosis. Mallikarjuna emphasised on the importance of completing the full course of medication, consuming nutritious food, and exercising for complete recovery from the disease.



The collector said the district currently has 1,200 TB patients, 30 of them with drug-resistant strains. He assured that they will all be provided necessary medication along with free, fortified nutritional food kits funded by industries under their CSR initiatives.



Dr. Jagadiswara Rao highlighted this year's theme "Invest to End TB. Saves Lives.” He, along with other doctors, distributed certificates of appreciation to Nikshaya Mitras, dedicated doctors, and staff.



Dr. Poornendra Babu and Government Chest Hospital superintendent Dr. R. Sunil Kumar elaborated on the programmes undertaken by the respective departments for eradicating tuberculosis.



Authorities also organised a cultural show focused on TB eradication.



