Visakhapatnam makes Waves with new Floating Bridge at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: The first-ever floating bridge was inaugurated at RK Beach on Sunday. Rajya Sabha member Y V Subbareddy and Minister Gudivada Amarnath unveiled the new addition.

Stretching 100 meters long and 3 meters wide, this innovative bridge offers a quarter of its structure firmly anchored on the beach, allowing visitors to venture onto the water. This 1 crore project, inspired by successful initiatives in Kerala, is expected to significantly boost tourism in the region.

Rajya Sabha member YV Subbareddy, who graced the inauguration ceremony, emphasized the bridge's role in promoting coastal development and attracting more visitors to Andhra Pradesh. He outlined the state government's commitment to enhancing tourism infrastructure, hinting at future plans for further development.

Regarding the safety concerns, ten trained lifeguards are stationed along the bridge, and comprehensive safety measures are in place, including life jackets, boats, and life buoys. A team of four swimmers will be present for every ten individuals, ensuring maximum security for all.

The bridge, with a capacity of 200 people, has undergone a seven-day trial run, before it is accessible to the public. Locals and tourists eagerly await the opportunity to experience this unique attraction, adding another dimension to Visakhapatnam's vibrant tourism scene.