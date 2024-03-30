Visakhapatnam city geared for IPL matches

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced that all arrangements are in place to host the Indian Premier League matches as per BCCI guidelines.

ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy inspected the Dr. YSR ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium on Friday ahead of the Delhi Capitals versus Chennai Super Kings match to be played on March 31 and Delhi Capitals versus Kolkata Knight Riders match on April 3.

ACA president Sarath Chandra Reddy expressed his delight that Visakhapatnam is once again hosting IPL matches. He attributed this to the city's impressive track record in managing previous IPL events over the past four years. Reddy further said by hosting international cricket matches, Visakhapatnam has garnered global recognition.

According to BCCI rankings and reports from cricketers who have played here, facilities provided by the ACA are excellent. This positive feedback has paved the way for further opportunities for Vizag to host cricket matches in the future, the ACA president added.