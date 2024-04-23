Visakhapatnam Celebrates Historic All Women Indian Navy Expedition

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy vessel Tarini, with its triumphant return to Goa on Sunday, marked the successful conclusion of a historic two-month transoceanic expedition.

Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K. and Roopa A., the first all-woman, double-handed crew from India to achieve this feat, were met with hero's welcomes upon their return.

The journey began on February 28, when the renowned circumnavigator Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd.) flagged off the INSV Tarini from Goa. After skillfully navigating the vast Indian Ocean for 22 days, they reached Port Louis, Mauritius, on March 21.

Their accomplishment was celebrated with a series of events, including interactions with Mauritian government officials and the Indian High Commission. Highlighting the spirit of international cooperation, the vessel also conducted a training sortie with Mauritian Coast Guard personnel, strengthening ties between the two maritime nations.

With this success under their belts, Lieutenant Commanders Dilna and Roopa now set their sights on an even greater challenge – Sagar Parikrama- IV, a global circumnavigation expedition scheduled for September this year aboard the INSV Tarini.