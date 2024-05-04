Vijayawada SEB nabs three with Methamphetamine on Vijayawada-Guntur highway

Vijayawada: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Vijayawada scored a significant victory in their fight against drug trafficking, arresting three individuals in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine.

Acting on a tip-off, SEB officials strategically positioned themselves near the D-Mart store on the service road leading from Guntur to Vijayawada, on National Highway 16. This vigilance paid off as they successfully intercepted the three suspects on Friday evening.

The apprehended individuals, belonging to Guntur and Krishna districts, were found carrying 88 grams of methamphetamine, commonly known as Meth. The street value of this seized narcotic substance is estimated to be around Rs 5,28,000. Additionally, three mobile phones and a two-wheeler were confiscated from their possession.

M. Venkateswara Rao, SEB additional commissioner, Guntur, confirmed the arrests and revealed that the investigation is ongoing. He anticipates further arrests as they delve deeper into the case. The seized Methamphetamine is suspected to have been purchased in Bengaluru and was likely intended for sale along the Vijayawada-Guntur highway.

This apprehension highlights the intensified efforts of the Andhra Pradesh Police in curbing the circulation of illicit drugs, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The SEB's proactive approach demonstrates their commitment to ensuring public safety by dismantling drug trafficking networks within the state.