Vijayawada railway brings additional ABS system

In yet another advanced infrastructural upgrade, Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway has commissioned another advanced Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) system over a 14.82-kilometre stretch between Nidadavolu and Kovvur stations.Divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said commissioning of the ABS system at a cost of ₹21.83 crore within nine months further enhances safety and efficiency along their division’s most congested section along the Nidadavolu-Kovvur section.Automatic Block Signalling system in Indian Railways is a method of signalling that divides a railway line into successive track sections or blocks. ABS operation allows trains to automatically operate with enhanced safety and sectional capacity.With this, a 37.7-km stretch is equipped with ABS across Vijayawada division. The other ABS stretches commissioned in Vijayawada division are between Vijayawada-Gannavaram and Vijayawada-Krishna Canal Junction.The DRM pointed out that Nidadavolu-Kovvur section is a vital part of the railway network, serving both passenger and freight traffic. He commended the Gati Shakti team led by chief project manager Ch.P.R. Vital for commissioning of the Automatic Block Signalling system.ABS system utilises advanced technology to ensure precise and reliable train control. It reduces the risk of accidents, thereby improving the overall operational performance.