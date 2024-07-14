Vijayawada in action: Clearing rainwater stagnation

Vijaywada: Following heavy rainfall, VMC in-charge commissioner Dr A. Mahesh directed officials to prioritise clearing rainwater from city roads using air tech machines.

Mahesh conducted a field inspection and instructed immediate action at Benz Circle and Guru Nanak Colony.

He emphasised regular cleaning of side drains to ensure proper water flow. Assistant medical health officers, executive engineers, and zonal commissioners were directed to oversee cleaning efforts in their zones.

To prevent traffic disruptions, the focus is on clearing waterlogging at major junctions.

Overflowing UGD lines and side drains are also being addressed to stop water from flowing onto roads.

Mahesh, along with chief engineer M. Prabhakar Rao, inspected major outfall drains and ordered their desilting.