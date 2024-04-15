Vijayamma Leaves for US Amid Turf War Within YSR Family

Anantapur: With no possibility of any reconciliation between her two children – Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC president Y.S. Sharmila – Vijayamma, spouse of late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, has left for the US to be with her grandson.





Her departure comes when the bitterness within the YSR family has peaked ahead of the forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha general elections in Andhra Pradesh. The division within the family has come in the wake of the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and the case has dragged on through the full term of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.



On one side are APCC chief Sharmila and Vivekananda's daughter Dr. Sunita, who are critical of the AP Chief Minister for not using his good offices in resolving the case. They are doubly upset that Jagan Mohan Reddy has gone on to give the YSRC ticket from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency to Y.S. Avinash Reddy, sitting MP from Kadapa, who is one of the accused in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.



Presently, Avinash Reddy’s father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy is in judicial custody in the murder case, while Avinash Reddy is on bail, facing charges of playing a role in Vivekananda’s murder for political gain.



Vijayamma had been under tremendous pressure as on one side her son and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is contesting from Pulivendula , while her daughter Sharmila is heading the Congress party in AP, which is fighting against Jagan’s rule. Moreover, Sharmila is also contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency against her cousin and sitting MP Avinash Reddy. Pulivendula is part of the Kadapa parliament seat.



Vijayamma had offered prayers for both Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sharmila at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya when they launched their election campaigns from there.

While Sharmila and Sunitha are targeting Avinash Reddy unequivocally asking voters not to elect those involved in criminal activities to Lok Sabha, their aunt and sister of late CM Rajasekhar Reddy – Vimala Reddy – has pulled up the cousin sisters for tarnishing the image of YSR family and campaigning against their younger brother Avinash.



The fight within the YSR family has raised the hopes of Telugu Desam, which is hoping to benefit from division of votes within the Chief Minister’s family.



