Vijay Devarakonda promotes Hyderabad Metro

Stylish star Vijay Devarakonda promoted the L&T Hyderabad Metro like a fashionista.

Pairing black trousers with red full sleeves rolled back, Vijay shakes a leg in the Metro train while his co-passengers look on with much enthusiasm.

Dressed like a young, energetic office-goer with his work bag on his shoulder and his ID hung to his trouser, he looks sophisticated and up to the mark of an urban youth.

Bubbling with unlimited energy and vitality, he tries to reflect how travelling in the Metro would keep you afresh, stimulated and dynamic.

The trendy actor gives a thumbs-up to a ride in the Hyderabad Metro, turning city commutes into a joyride. He tries to highlight that commuting on the Hyderabad Metro is a comfortable journey.