Video of Public Leaving YSRC Rally Midway Goes Viral

Tirupati: A video showing people leaving a YSRC Congress meeting in Sitaramapuram of Udayagiri constituency within the Nellore Lok Sabha area has gone viral on Friday.

People started leaving even though YSRC Nellore LS seat candidate V. Vijayasai Reddy and YSRC Udayagiri assembly constituency nominee Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy had not yet addressed the gathering.As the attendees, particularly women, start walking away, YSRC leaders behind the candidates can be heard over microphone asking people not to leave, citing availability of food.Throughout the incident, Vijayasai and Rajagopal can be seen maintaining a composed demeanour, albeit with visibly uncomfortable expressions.Reports indicate that people remained in the rally when the candidates of Nellore parliament and Udayagiri assembly seats delivered their speeches.Addressing the gathering after the episode, Vijayasai Reddy outlined his top priorities, which include completion of the Somasila High-Level Canal (HLC) and Veligonda project, considered vital for the upland regions of SPSR Nellore district.The LS nominee promised comprehensive development of the constituency, bringing water from the two projects and making the area fertile.