Victims of circumstances: Tragic Lives of Women at Visakhapatnam Central Jail

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Central Jail (VCJ) houses a diverse group of women - some of them educated, some mothers, some ‘innocent’ and some who fell prey to circumstances.

Sixty-seven women at the jail await trial, facing charges under various sections of IPC related to use of NDPS (narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act), murder or fraud. Among these are two transgenders. Some 40 women are accused under the NDPS Act, of having transported small quantities of ganja (cannabis) for meagre wages.

Their stories highlight the economic vulnerabilities that lead to such situations. The plight of four children, aged 2-3, adds another layer of pathos. These innocent kids endure the hardships of jail alongside their mothers.

Many women imprisoned under the NDPS Act maintain they were simply couriers, transporting limited amounts of ganja for meager wages. Others deny any wrongdoing and say they got caught in situations beyond their control. A woman from Karnataka recounts being falsely accused after she picked up her friend's bag abandoned at the bus stand. It contained drugs.

Another describes being unwittingly swept up in a drug bust during a visit to Araku with her husband.

The Visakhapatnam Central Jail (VCJ) offers a glimmer of hope through its social incubation programmes. These initiatives equip inmates with valuable skills to facilitate their reintegration into the society. From eco-friendly product creation to rooftop garden cultivation, VCJ empowers women to build a future beyond their sentences. The jail even maintains a unique tradition – celebrating cradle ceremonies for newborns within its walls.

Mahila Chetana Sravanthi, a local NGO, strives to bridge the societal gap experienced by incarcerated women. Their organisation celebrated Women's Day at the jail, reminding these women they are not ostracised. Advocate D Venkata Lakshmi Arrabolu, the NGO's leader, emphasizes the importance of offering support and legal aid to these women, regardless of their offenses.

The women themselves actively participated in the Women's Day celebrations. They performed a self-created play depicting the circumstances leading to their incarceration. Additionally, they sang a song they composed within the jail walls.

The event was graced by the presence of Vizag SP, Kishore Kumar, alongside jail warden M. Rani, members of Mahila Chetana Sravanthi, and other guests.



