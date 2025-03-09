 Top
Vice President Dhankhar admitted to cardiac department of AIIMS

ANI
9 March 2025 10:54 AM IST

The 73-year-old was said to have experienced chest pain and uneasiness

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac Department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital early on Sunday morning, as per sources.

The 73-year-old was said to have experienced chest pain and uneasiness.
Sources said that the health of Vice President Dhankhar is stable now.

Further details are awaited.


